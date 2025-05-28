Buccaneers offensive coordinator poised to elevate offense in 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have a lot of change going on when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.
However, offensive coordinator Liam Coen waltzed his way out of Tampa and into Duval County during the offseason to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Replacing Coen is former pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard, who was named as one of 10 names to know by ESPN analyst Ben Solak.
Grizzard earns attention from ESPN analyst
"The Buccaneers have achieved a rare and wonderful thing this offseason: They are slated to return all 11 starters from their 2024 offense. The only change is on the headset. Liam Coen left for the Jaguars' head coaching job, and Grizzard was elevated from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator," Solak wrote.
"Grizzard has had a quick rise in the NFL coaching ranks; he was first an offensive quality control coach with the Dolphins in 2017 and had only two years as a wide receivers coach in Miami before he got the job with the Bucs last season. At just 34 years old, and with experience under Mike McDaniel and Coen, it's fair to have "next big thing" suspicions around Grizzard. If he can keep the train chugging from last season, the Bucs should have a top-10 offense again."
Grizzard, 34, does not have an easy job, but it is made easier by the fact that there is a lot of continuity in the offense.
Grizzard will put his two cents in, but he has all the tools to succeed in Tampa.
