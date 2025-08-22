The Buccaneers may have a tough call to make on Tez Johnson’s roster spot
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a longer look at wide receiver Tez Johnson as injuries to Chris Godwin Jr. and rookie Jalen McMillan have created more opportunities in camp and preseason action.
The Buccaneers know depth at wide receiver is critical, and Johnson has gone from a late-round pick to someone firmly in the mix to carve out a role.
Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles was asked about Johnson’s progress and made it clear the rookie’s path depends on how quickly he adjusts to the system. “Depends on how much he can learn. We still have to see him again against Buffalo. He got his feet wet last week and he's got to grasp the offense. He's been out for a while, so he's still on a learning curve right now. But we'll see how much he can take in and see how well he does on game day on Saturday.”
From Oregon Breakout to NFL Long Shot
Tez Johnson wasn’t on anyone’s radar when he left the Troy Trojans in 2023. But when he landed with the Oregon Ducks, the wide receiver dazzled audiences and greatly improved his draft outlook. His breakout with the Ducks helped push him into the spolight and on the Buccaneers radar.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Johnson in the seventh round with the 235th overall pick. While most players chosen that late face an uphill battle just to make the team, Johnson’s talent and playmaking ability gave him a fighting chance.
Initially, the assumption was that if Johnson played at all during his rookie season, it would be on special teams. But with the Buccaneers wide receiver room banged up, he has a bigger platform to prove he belongs.
Injuries Create an Opening
Now, Johnson’s preseason reps carry more weight. His ability to quickly learn the playbook and make plays against Buffalo will factor heavily into whether he makes the 53-man roster. Bowles acknowledged that Johnson is still on a learning curve, but the team is evaluating him closely in real game situations.
For Johnson, Saturday could be a turning point. Seventh-round picks rarely get this kind of opportunity, and with Tampa Bay needing answers at wide receiver behind Mike Evans, Godwin, and McMillan, the rookie has a shot to make a case for himself. If he continues to progress, Johnson could force his way onto the roster and contribute sooner than anyone expected.
