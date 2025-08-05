Why the Buccaneers just signed a veteran Pro Bowl quarterback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a solid quarterback room, but it's been lacking in experience — and that's something that head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht are looking to rectify by signing QB Teddy Bridgewater.
Bridgewater, a Pro Bowler in 2015 and most known for his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, is coming to Tampa Bay after a series of on-and-off ventures in the NFL. He last started a game three seasons ago, when he deputized for Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins for two games, but he was a part of the Detroit Lions' squad in 2023 and during the very end of the 2024 season.
Bowles and Licht are happy with the knowledge he can provide as a journeyman quarterback.
Why the Buccaneers Signed Teddy Bridgewater
Bowles and Licht both spoke on the signing (it isn't official quite yet, but the team intends to make the move), and it's clear that the experience Bridgewater would bring to the room is invaluable to both of them.
"He brings us a wealth of experience at that spot. Obviously, we don't have it," Bowles said. Kyle [Trask] has been here a few years, but he hasn't really played. Obviously, we have the new guy (Connor Bazelak) just coming in. So, we need the extra arm. We think we need some experience in that room – the more experience, the better."
Jason Licht Likes Addition of Teddy Bridgewater for Baker Mayfield
Licht says that his intelligence is another big factor as to why the Buccaneers brought him on.
"It was a visit today. [We] still haven't signed him, but the intention is to do that. We've talked about this actually over a couple weeks, maybe even over the summer," Licht said. "We had some discussions about it – that it would be a nice addition for the room, good for Baker [Mayfield]. [He is an] experienced guy, obviously very smart – hell of a high school coach, hell of a coach in general – but just a good addition to have that wealth of experience there."
It's unknown exactly when Bridgewater would get started with Tampa Bay, but he'll fit right in to the rotation the moment he makes it official. He'll likely slide behind Kyle Trask as QB3 on the roster, but he'll also have plenty of opportunity to compete with him as training camp and preseason go on.
Bridgewater joins Buccaneers after stint with Miami Northwestern high school to a football championship, but a suspension due to the allegation that he gave students impermissible benefits (Uber rides, food and recovery services) has led him back to the NFL. He'll rekindle his NFL journey with the Bucs.
