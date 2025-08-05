Buccaneers expected to sign veteran quarterback after visit and physical
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in former Minnesota Vikings starter Teddy Bridgewater for a visit and physical and then are expected to sign him, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman and ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Buccaneers look to make the move as third-string quarterback Michael Pratt is dealing with a lower back injury and quarterback Baker Mayfield dealt with a bruised hand the last two practices. Mayfield is set to return this week, but thin depth at quarterback may be pushing the Buccaneers to bring in a veteran who could offer the second and third team quality reps alongside incumbent backup Kyle Trask.
Bridgewater was most recently with the Detroit Lions in 2023 and the very end of 2024. He was coaching Miami Northwestern high school last year and led the team to a championship, but a recent suspension due to an accusation he was giving the students impermissable benefits like Uber rides, meals and recovery services. That suspension reportedly led him back to the NFL, and now, he could sign with the Buccaneers.
There's a notable connection here between Bridgewater and this current Bucs staff. Bridgewater was with the Miami Dolphins in 2022, where he started two games for the team. He threw four touchdowns and four interceptions and the team lost both, but current Bucs OC Josh Grizzard was on that Dolphins staff as a quality control assistant, so he's gotten a good look at how Bridgewater prepares and plays the game.
Bridgewater isn't signed yet, but the Bucs clearly believe he can be useful this training camp and potentially beyond. Should Bridgewater get signed, that would likely spell the end for QB Connor Bazelak, who has been with the team since rookie minicamp and is filling in for Pratt during his injury.
