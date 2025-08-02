Injured Buccaneers rookie officially lands on IR, ending season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they were going to lose one of their rookies, but now, the team has made it official on Saturday morning.
The Bucs drafted two wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft in Emeka Egbuka (first round) and Tez Johnson (seventh round), but the team really made some additions on the defensive side of the ball. Four of the team's six draft picks were defensive players, and one of them included a promising prospect in Central Arkansas' David Walker. Walker was a polished product in college, netting 191 total tackles and 31 sacks in his three years there, and the Bucs were excited about what he could do in the rotation. Unfortunately, his season looked to be coming to an end, as he tore his ACL in training camp.
It took quite a while, but Walker was officially placed on IR on Saturday morning. The move was made to make room for new Bucs wide receiver Jacob Harris, so with the designation in training camp, Walker is officially out for the year.
Harris enters Bucs camp as an extra body with some banged-up wide receivers, but Walker will completely focus on his rehab going forward. He was expected to be a part of the edge-rushing rotation alongside Anthony Nelson and Chris Braswell on the second line (behind incumbent starters Haason Reddick and Yaya Diaby), but Nelson and Braswell will have to step up in his absence.
The Bucs are on Day 9 of training camp Saturday, and they continue to work toward their first preseason game of the year against the Tennessee Titans next week.
READ MORE: Todd Bowles gives injury update on sidelined Buccaneers star
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Will Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be a top ten fantasy QB in 2025?
• Buccaneers, Bears, Chargers involved in shocking trade idea
• Buccaneers make surprising WR move in middle of training camp