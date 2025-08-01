Buccaneers boast multiple defenders in the top 10 Madden 26 ratings
We are inching closer and closer to the start of the 2025-2026 NFL regular season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working to improve here in training camp.
The Bucs have all the makings of a true contender this season, but they will need the defense to step up and match the offense's production after having a couple of down years.
Tampa Bay has the players to be able to improve on the defensive side of the ball this year, but they will hope to remain a bit healthier since injuries played such a large role in their demise a season ago.
Annually, the popular NFL video game, Madden, releases its player position ratings, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have three players inside the top seven of their respective roles in the NFL.
Madden high on the Bucs
The Madden ratings have Lavonte David as the fifth-highest rated off-ball linebacker in the league as an 88 overall, Vita Vea as the fifth-highest rated defensive lineman as a 93, and Antoine Winfield Jr. as the sixth-highest rated safety in the NFL with a 91 overall rating.
READ MORE: Speedy Buccaneers WR sidelined with injury amid open competition
All three players have played integral parts within the Buccaneers' defense and are more than worthy of their ratings in Madden 26.
Lavonte David, despite entering year 14, has yet to slow down, showcasing elite ability in coverage, run-stopping, leadership, and so much more. He is a shoe-in Hall of Famer and will go down as one of the best linebackers to ever play in the league and for the Buccaneers.
Vita Vea is a man amongst boys. Heralded as one of the best run-stoppers and tush push killers, Vea has emerged as a force rushing the passer up the middle in recent seasons. Offensive linemen hate going against him, and much of his time is spent dealing with double teams — opening up rush lanes for his fellow defensive linemen and pass rushers.
Antoine Winfield Jr. is the youngest of the bunch, but he sure packs a punch. Winfield Jr. has played great since being drafted in 2020, earning All-Pro honors early in his career, which ultimately led to him becoming the NFL's highest-paid defensive back at one point. While not your prototypical size, Winfield Jr. plays uber-aggressive and has a knack for creating turnovers no matter where he is on the gridiron.
The Buccaneers will rely heavily on the impact all three can have on the game in 2025. Head coach Todd Bowles has been adamant in turning things around on defense, and it starts with guys like David, Vea, and Winfield Jr.
READ MORE: Todd Bowles gives injury update on sidelined Buccaneers star
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Will Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be a top ten fantasy QB in 2025?
• Buccaneers, Bears, Chargers involved in shocking trade idea
• Buccaneers make surprising WR move in middle of training camp