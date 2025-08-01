Buccaneers HC gives honest observation of Colorado Buffaloes’ Shilo Sanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about a week away from stepping into Raymond James Stadium to open up the preseason. This is a crucial time around the league with hundreds of players fighting for their jobs.
NFL teams will have to cut down their rosters from 90 players to 53 by August 27 at 4:00 p.m. ET. That means every day, every practice, and every rep is an opportunity to stand out, especially for those who are on the fringe.
The Buccaneers have never been shy about making surprise moves. Throughout general manager Jason Licht's tenure, the franchise has seen plenty of undrafted free agents make the final roster.
Former Colorado Buffaloes standout safety and one of Deion Sanders' younger sons, Shilo Sanders, is hoping to be the next.
Sanders signed with Tampa Bay shortly following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. He went through OTAs and mandatory minicamp with the team leading up to training camp.
According to head coach Todd Bowles, Sanders has a legitimate shot to stick with the Buccaneers. As expected, a lot of that is going to depend on how the rest of the preseason unfolds.
"He's coming along. He's getting the scheme down. He's made plays like everybody else back there," Bowles said on Thursday. "There are a few tests that come up during the preseason – Tuesday night was one, and the other three preseason games and practices will be others. He's got a chance to make it."
During his senior season at Colorado, Sanders finished third on the team with 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He had two outings of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 13 tackles in a 37-21 loss to Kansas on November 23.
Sanders will have a chance to suit up for the Buccaneers when the team takes on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 9.
