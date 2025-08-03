Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield makes announcement with NASCAR
NASCAR has always been a popular pastime for fans. Many families across the United States will wake up, do their chores around the house, and then tune in for an electrifying event where cars are going up to 200 miles per hour.
This week, NASCAR will be in Iowa for the Iowa Corn 350, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a special announcement where he and his wife, Emily Mayfield, will have their foundation featured on 23XI car driver Bubba Wallace's 23 car during the event.
Football meets NASCAR
The announcement came just a day before the race that is set to begin at 3:30 PM EST on Sunday, and Mayfield is fired up to be involved with the team owned by Hall of Fame basketball star Michael Jordan and future Hall of Fame NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin.
The Mayfields' foundation, Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation, focuses on evening the odds with scholarships for walk-on athletes, local sponsorships and sports equipment donations, literacy and youth empowerment events and support of global causes like anti-trafficking and disaster relief.
Having their foundation on the Bubba Wallace 23 car will shed light on their impact in the community and allow for those outside of the greater Tampa Bay area to get a better look at what they can support.
Baker and Emily Mayfield have combined their personal stories with strategic community giving and hope to deliver impactful support across sports, education, and resilience — something they both have dealt with throughout their lives.
It is always great to see crossover between sports, and this is a great way to shine a bright light on something positive in a world with such negativity.
Mayfield may be tuning into the race on Sunday, but his focus is now on getting better through training camp as he looks to lead the Buccaneers on a deep playoff run with Super Bowl aspirations.
