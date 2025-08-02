Should the Buccaneers trade for Cowboys star Micah Parsons?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already picked up Haason Reddick this offseason to bolster its edge rushing room, but should they try to trade for Dallas Cowboys phenom Micah Parsons? Almost certainly — but can you even put a price on his worth?
Parsons is a household name for any football fan, boasting a staggering 52.5 sacks in four years and 63 tackles for loss in the same span. He's a two-time First Team All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and an absolute nightmare for any quarterback to face, and after a series of events that took place on Friday, he might be available on the trade market.
Parsons has been trying to get a new contract from the Dallas Cowboys, but he officially requested a trade on Friday. While most players leave it there, Parsons took to his notes app to air a list of grievances he has with the Dallas Cowboys and why he no longer wants to play there anymore. While most players who request a trade end up sticking around, it seemed like the bridges have been very much burned between the two parties.
One man's loss is another man's gain, as the saying goes. The Buccaneers would likely be Super Bowl favorites with the addition of Parsons given how well the offense is regarded, but should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers really make a move?
Should the Buccaneers trade for Micah Parsons?
Yes. Parsons is a game wrecker who can change the trajectory of an entire franchise, and the Bucs are no exception. Even with a revamped pass rush this year, Parsons can turn any unit from a good one to an unstoppable one, and if you can find a way to do it, do it — no matter the cost.
But what could the cost possibly be?
There was a similar problem whenever Myles Garrett requested a trade earlier in the offseason (he ended up staying in Cleveland). The only thing we really have to compare a potential trade like this to is the Khalil Mack trade that sent him from the Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears — the Bears gave up two first-round It picks, a sixth-round pick and a third-round pick the next year for Mack's services. Mack was 27 when that happened, and Parsons is one year younger at 26. Additionally, Mack had 40.5 sacks and 68 TFLs at that time — right now, Parsons has 52.5 sacks and 63 TFLs. Parsons is younger and has more production in numerous areas, so the only train of thought is that he's going to cost more.
With that being said, Parsons' price might be so astronomically high that it doesn't exist. Any team that wanted to trade for him would have to give up two first-round picks to start the conversation, and even then, what else would it take? Would the Buccaneers have to give up someone like Yaya Diaby, a young edge rusher on a rookie deal that would cost way less? Would it be three first-rounders instead?
It could be a number of those things, and then you'd have to pay Parsons over $41 million a year to keep him planted. That's a lot of money, and Jason Licht tends to be adverse to that sort of thing when it comes to giving up money and capital. He likes his draft picks and homegrown talent, and going after Parsons would be the antithesis of his team-building philosophy.
That being said, Parsons is a different animal. It would cost a hefty, hefty sum, but if you can make it happen, make it happen.
