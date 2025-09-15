Why the Texans have tremendous respect for the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are nearing kickoff for their Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans.
The extra day of preparation has been big for the Texans, who know how dangerous the Buccaneers defense can be.
“[I have] a lot of respect for [Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head] Coach [Todd] Bowles. Dating back to even when I was in New England and he was with the Jets. Very, very good coach. Guys play really hard, aggressive at all three levels and I think that he's done an outstanding job," Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley said.
"I think the hallmark, they are really, really good at all three levels. They're really aggressive at all three levels. They’ll pressure. You've got to be on point with things relative to protections, run game, all those things. Right up the middle, whether it's [Tampa Bay Buccaneers NT Vita] Vea to [Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte] David to [Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Antoine] Winfield Jr. They've got a lot of guys that play really hard and that's a testament to those guys, him as a coach and that's been consistent since I've gotten in the league with Coach.”
Texans offense has game plan for Bucs
With a talented defense, the Texans offense knows it needs to be on their A-game, so they have an idea on how to beat the Bucs. They have to match their consistency in the fundamentals.
“Fundamentals, technique, pad level, hand usage, relentless effort. They do a really good job. They're a really, really well-coached defense that plays really, really hard and with really good fundamentals," Caley said.
"You see it on film. Turn any game on at any point in the game, fourth quarter, first drive, they're very consistent. I think it's the truest measure of performance is your consistency.”
The Texans are a playoff team, but coming off of a Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Rams puts them in a vulnerable position going into Week 2.
The Texans are still searching for their first touchdown of the season, which could give the Bucs defense confidence going into the game.
Kickoff between the Bucs and Texans is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday.
