Will Mike Evans Play Today During Buccaneers-Giants Matchup?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and it will be a crucial game — because from here on out, every game the Bucs play will be crucial as they try their best to secure a playoff berth with a 4-6 record.
A big piece that could help them there is wideout Mike Evans, who was injured against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 when he went down with a hamstring injury. His intial target to return was after the team's bye week in Week 12 — here we are, and sure enough, Tampa Bay's offense is getting their big piece back.
Evans is not only expected to play today against the Giants, but he's ready without restriction, so he should be a big part of Tampa Bay's offense against New York:
The Bucs have beaten the Giants the last two times they've played them, but that was against quarterback Daniel Jones — with Jones released, they'll face off against new starter Tommy Devito on Sunday.
