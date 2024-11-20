Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs in 2024?
Tha Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 4-6. Things are dire, but perhaps not as dire as they seem.
The Buccaneers are set to go on a seven-game stretch to close out the season, and they'll need to win three more games than the Atlanta Falcons do in that span to win the NFC South — Atlanta has beaten them twice and thus holds a tiebreaker. The Bucs will need to win almost every game in this next stretch, but they'll do it facing five opponents who currently have three wins or less.
It will be tough. But last year, the Buccaneers started 4-7 before winning five of their next six games to finish 9-8. Can they do it again this year?
Here's what our writers and editors think?
River Wells, Editor: NO
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a fantastic offense, and that can go a long way in the NFL. They have a favorable schedule after the bye week, too, but with a defense this poor, I imagine they’ll drop a few games they shouldn’t even as the defense gets healthier. Combine that with the fact that a Wild Card may require 10 or 11 wins, I think Tampa Bay’s only shot is to win the division — and to do that, they’ll have to rely on the Falcons losing a lot of games. I think the Bucs miss out this year.
Dustin Lewis, Editor: NO
The Buccaneers had an opportunity to control their own destiny this season but that’s now out of their hands after falling behind in the NFC South. Tampa Bay did have a bye week to regroup amidst a four-game losing streak but the mounting injuries and defensive struggles may end up being too much to overcome. Todd Bowles and his squad are looking at a favorable slate to end the season, however, as we all know, the Bucs love to lose games they shouldn’t. I believe the franchise will be left out of the postseason for the first time in six years.
Caleb Skinner, Writer: YES
Just a couple of weeks ago all hope might have been lost amongst the Buccaneers after losing important games to keep them in the picture for the NFC South crown. Things have slightly changed since then as the Atlanta Falcons have dropped two in a row and continually look worse than the week before. While the Bucs have their issues, I could see them coming out after the bye and making a strong push in a positive direction with perhaps the easiest schedule in the NFL from here on out. With the Falcons in a free fall and a tougher schedule, I can see the Bucs doing enough, with help from other teams, to get to the playoffs.
JC Allen, Writer: YES
The Bucs schedule lightens up quite a bit coming out of their Week 11 bye. At 4-6, there’s some work to do, but the team is getting healthier after a week off to recover and recalibrate to make a stretch run. Mike Evans and Jamel Dean are expected to make their return to the lineup, which will help both sides of the ball. Of the team's remaining opponents, four have different quarterbacks playing that didn’t start the season (and a fifth could be added if the Saints decide to roll with Spencer Rattler in their final game) and the only team with a winning record is the Chargers.
Meanwhile, the Falcons dropped another game and are now just one game and the tiebreaker ahead of the Bucs with a difficult schedule that includes games against the Chargers, Vikings and Commanders. If the Bucs can rattle off a 6-1 record, that should be enough for a wild card spot and maybe the NFC South crown.
Collin Haalboom, Writer: YES
Despite having plenty of talent on the roster, the Bucs entered their bye week two games below .500 with a record of 4-6. With two of those six losses coming against the Atlanta Falcons — their biggest threat in the NFC South — there’s no question that the Buccaneers have an uphill battle to try and make the postseason. That said, the Falcons are sputtering after dropping back-to-back games to the Broncos and Saints. Not only that, but Atlanta will face a much tougher schedule than Tampa Bay from now until the end of the year. I think the Bucs are a more resilient team than their record shows, and I believe there is a legitimate possibility they go 6-1 to finish out the season. Look for the Bucs to outperform the Falcons down the stretch to punch their ticket to the postseason while winning the NFC South Division for a fourth consecutive year in the process.
David Harrison, Writer: YES
Come ask me again if the Bucs find a way to lose to the New York Giants this weekend, but with the Atlanta Falcons struggling to find any consistency and void of a pass rush I just don’t see how they can keep a grip on the NFC South Division without some help. That help would be in the form of losses by this Buccaneers team that is getting Mike Evans back, and even without Chris Godwin should be favored to win at least six of their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Falcons have games against three currently slotted playoff teams remaining in that same stretch. Even if it isn’t via a division title, Tampa Bay has a clear shot at making the postseason with a schedule that favors a 10 or 11-win regular season. Of course, that’s assuming the defense doesn’t fully implode against a bad team and/or a coaching decision or two doesn’t cost the Bucs a winnable game.
Kade Kimble, Writer: NO
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the season with playoff hopes and the potential to prove that their 2023 season was no fluke. With an incredibly improved offense, it seemed they would be able to do such. However, with a 4-6 record through ten games, Tampa Bay is two games back from the Atlanta Falcons, who lead the NFC South. Relying on a team to lose games for a divisional title for a playoff bid isn’t a safe bet, nor is this team winning ten-plus games. Injuries and defensive woes have and will continue to be the downfall of the club this season.
