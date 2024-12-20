Only One Buccaneers Player Ruled Out Ahead of Week 16 Cowboys Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking healthy at just the right time.
The Buccaneers held their Friday practice in Week 16 ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, and it looks as if they'll be majorly healthy for the matchup. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Friday, and he only ruled out a single player — safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who has been out for two weeks now with a knee sprain.
Otherwise, some question marks for the team — tight end Cade Otton, safety Mike Edwards and linebacker KJ Britt all practiced, and players that were taking rest days, like offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, were at practice as well, boding well for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Bowles mentioned that Cade Otton would be a game-time decision.
The Buccaneers have been razor-thin at safety depth, so Edwards' potential return would be very helpful. In the same vein, Britt's absence has had the Buccaneers rotating in players like Vi Jones, so the depth will shore up there, too.
The Bucs will face off against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' 40-17 Victory Over Chargers
• Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
• Buccaneers Thrash Chargers on the Road, Extend NFC South Lead
• Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With