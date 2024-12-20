Bucs Gameday

Only One Buccaneers Player Ruled Out Ahead of Week 16 Cowboys Matchup

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be healthy heading into their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

River Wells

Dec 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking healthy at just the right time.

The Buccaneers held their Friday practice in Week 16 ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, and it looks as if they'll be majorly healthy for the matchup. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Friday, and he only ruled out a single player — safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who has been out for two weeks now with a knee sprain.

Otherwise, some question marks for the team — tight end Cade Otton, safety Mike Edwards and linebacker KJ Britt all practiced, and players that were taking rest days, like offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, were at practice as well, boding well for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Bowles mentioned that Cade Otton would be a game-time decision.

The Buccaneers have been razor-thin at safety depth, so Edwards' potential return would be very helpful. In the same vein, Britt's absence has had the Buccaneers rotating in players like Vi Jones, so the depth will shore up there, too.

The Bucs will face off against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m.

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.