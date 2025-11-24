Buccaneers get surprising good news before Sunday Night Football
It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been absolutely decimated by injury this season.
Established stars like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Bucky Irving, Tristan Wirfs, Calijah Kancey and Luke Goedeke have all missed extended time. Not to mention other valuable players like Ben Bredeson, Cody Mauch, Jamel Dean and Benjamin Morrison, who have also missed time due to injury at various points of the season.
Late this season, though, they could get a key defensive player back in action.
Reinforcements on the way for Tampa Bay?
On Sunday afternoon, ahead of the Buccaneers' Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC-leading Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo provided a promising update on some of Tampa Bay's injured stars.
After discussing the expected return of Chris Godwin on Sunday and Bucky Irving for next week's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Garafolo brought up some other names as well.
"This is just the beginning of what the Buccaneers hope is the cavalry riding to the rescue here. Mike Evans could be back within the next couple of weeks, Jalen McMillan the WR as well. And Calijah Kancey, the defensive tackle, tore his pec early in the season, I'm told he's ahead of schedule and could be back around the end of the season if not early in the playoffs."
Kancey being ahead of schedule is big news for the Bucs
Coming into 2025, Calijah Kancey was expected to be a major difference-maker for the Bucs. In fact, some were even predicting the talented young DT to be an All-Pro. Unfortunately, as has been the case for a good chunk of his career, Kancey was injured early in the year when he suffered a torn pectoral against the Houston Texans in Week 2.
Although he is undersized for an NFL DT, Kancey's explosive athleticism and absurd quickness is second to none for an interior defensive lineman. When he is healthy and in the lineup, the former Pittsburgh Panther is a perfect complement to Vita Vea, and a major difference maker for the Bucs.
In addition to the other players expected to return in the weeks to come, having Calijah Kancey back in the fold would be absolutely massive for Todd Bowles' defense as the Buccaneers aspire to make some real noise in the postseason.
