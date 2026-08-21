Buccaneers Have One Big Concern Ahead Of Baker Mayfield's Preseason Start

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't play in the team's first preseason game against the New York Jets, but is now lined up to see his first preseason action since 2024 when the Bucs host the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

While it will be great to see Mayfield get some work in prior to the start of the regular season as he continues to build his connection with the wideouts, there is one thing that is causing us some concern when the Chiefs come to town.

Baker Mayfield Could Be Without Key OL in Preseason Debut

Starting left tackle Tristan Wirfs likely won't see any playing time as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. He's only been in pads three times in training camp, all of which were just participation in individual drills, not team.

In his absence, the Buccaneers have been working with veteran swing tackle Justin Skule and Benjamin Chukwuma.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) congratulates quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, both Chukwuma and Skule have had consecutive absences from practice, which brings into question who will be protecting Mayfield's blindside against the Chiefs.

Neither Chukwuma nor Skule is dealing with anything major injury-wise, but it has been enough to sideline them in practice and puts their availability for Saturday's matchup in question.

It's too early to tell if either will get the start on Saturday, but if Skule or Chukwuma aren't able to go, then Mayfield will have to make sure he is extra careful in the pocket, with either Paul Rubelt or Marshall Foerner likely to get the start in their place.

The Bucs cannot afford for their quarterback to get injured, especially this early and close to the opening of the regular season.

Yes, Todd Bowles and everyone else want to see Mayfield before the start of the season, but it would be wise to give him very limited action given the possible dire situation at left tackle.

We would expect Mayfield to get at least one drive Saturday evening in Tampa Bay before the likes of Jake Browning, Jalon Daniels, and Connor Bazelak take the reins.

No matter who is in at left tackle, they will have to be at their best to make sure Mayfield is staying off the turf. And Mayfield himself can help here by getting the ball out of his hand early and often, not spending too much time in the pocket, and throwing the ball away if nothing is there.

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