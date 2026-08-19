Baker Mayfield Raves About Buccaneers Rookie, Calls Him An ‘Animal’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is all about ball right now after not coming to an agreement with the franchise on a contract extension.

He didn't play in the Bucs' preseason win over the New York Jets, but he's getting plenty of reps in practice against what is thought to be an improved defense as he gears up for his first preseason action since the 2024 season.

There hasn't been any further talk about a contract from Mayfield, but he did take time to speak with the media about what he has seen from the defense thus far. And while Mayfield was high on the defense as a whole, he highlighted one rookie that has been catching his attention.

Baker Mayfield Praises Rookie Joshiah Trotter

"A guy like ‘Trot’ [Trotter], he's an animal. He's not a rookie," exclaimed Mayfield. "He's physical. He's aggressive. He talks [trash], and you know what, we needed guys like that on the defense. To have a rookie that's that confident in it is really good for the Bucs."

Mayfield talked highly about what his defense is bringing this offseason, but particularly sought out Trotter.

Trotter has come into Tampa Bay and done everything that we saw from his collegiate days at Missouri and what is expected of a young player making his way into the league so far.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trotter has brought a major physical presence to the Bucs' defense through training camp and his first NFL action, showcasing an alpha mentality, excellent blitzing and gap control, run defense and backfield tackling.

While all his physical tools are being showcased, it's clear that the rookie is miles ahead of where most rookies are at this stage.

And as someone who has a calm, collected demeanor off the field, his ability to talk it up with the big boys on the field is also grasping his teammates' attention.

Despite still being listed as a backup middle linebacker on the depth chart, the Buccaneers' second-round pick in this past April's NFL Draft has impressed early. He will likely take over the other starting middle linebacker spot from SirVocea Dennis next to Alex Anzalone.

Trotter was able to get action against the Jets for his first NFL experience and will get to build upon his two tackles in the Bucs' second preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

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