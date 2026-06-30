Former NFL GM Predicts Just How Much Buccaneers Will Pay Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to extend quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Mayfield would like to be extended. The equation sounds simple, but in reality, it's a bit more complicated.

Mayfield is in the last year of his current $33 million APY deal, but he told reporters during OTAs that the two sides were very far apart on a new deal and that he was giving the Bucs until training camp to get a deal done. Mayfield sounded a bit more hopeful at his football camp in Oklahoma a few days ago, but nonetheless, talks don't seem to have increased traction.

It's going to cost a lot of money to keep Mayfield around. He's certainly earned some recognition for his stretch of strong play from 2023 to now, including a 41-touchdown performance in 2024, but fumbles, sacks and a very poor back half of 2025 may have many hesitant. Mayfield will earn some money, but with those downsides, the question becomes just how much.

One former general manager — Tom Telesco, once in charge of the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders — told NFL Radio recently that he thinks he knows just about how much it's going to cost to keep Mayfield in Tampa Bay for the long term.

Former NFL GM Predicts Mayfield Deal Will Run North of $50 Million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws downfield during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“I’m sure they’d probably figure, look, it’s gonna start with a five. That’s just where it is now. I don’t know where their camp is as far as how much above 50 they want to go, but it’s probably gonna be in that 50 range," Telesco said on Sirius XM NFL Radio, per JoeBucsFan.

"And you know, that still doesn’t even put [Mayfield] in the top 10 [of quarterback salaries I don’t think at that position. So it sounds like a lot, but he’s a solid starting quarterback for them and he’s played well for them.”

That number is what most expect Mayfield to command, save for a precious few who continue to hope he'd take a team-friendly deal once again. The target number will probably be around $53 million APY, which is what Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff and San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy are currently making.

It's hard to argue that Mayfield's play isn't at least similar to those two players, given his production over the last three seasons. There are reasons for concern when it comes to Mayfield, but he's been productive for Tampa Bay overall and is well-loved in the locker room and by the front office for his moxie and work ethic.

The Bucs return to training camp on July 28, which serves as Mayfield's deadline. We'll see if he gets the money he's looking for by then.

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