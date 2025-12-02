Buccaneers' chance at making the NFL playoffs is getting tight

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a massive division lead at 6-2 before their bye week, but now, they sit at just 6-5 with the divison-rival Carolina Panthers breathing down their neck.

The Panthers, at 7-6, just defeated the Los Angeles Rams at home, a team that shelled the Bucs 34-7 two weeks ago. Now that they're close, Tampa Bay's next two games against Carolina in Week 16 and Week 18 may decide the division — but will the Panthers keep up and make it come down to that?

One ESPN writer certainly seems to think so, and if he's right, the Bucs and Panthers could be in for a big showdown in Week 18.

NFC South could come down to the wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales greet | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

ESPN's Dan Graziano thinks the Bucs could be in danger of losing their division. In an article debating which stories are overreactions or not from Week 13, Graziano wrote that Week 18's Panthers-Buccaneers game going for the division is not an overreaction.

Graziano wrote that if the Bucs lose their Week 16 matchup vs. the Panthers in Carolina, Week 18 may be the decider for the division — and he thinks there's no reason the Panthers can't get that win after they beat the Rams in Week 13.

"Carolina is the definition of an up-and-down team. It hasn't won or lost two games in a row since mid-October. But the Panthers were ready for the Rams, who came in on a six-game winning streak with Stafford pulling away in the MVP race, and that's enough to make you believe they'll be ready for the Bucs," Graziano wrote.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are certainly in danger if they don't tighten up their play. As it stands, the Bucs are 21st in total offense and 22nd in total defense, sitting in the lower half of the league. Tampa Bay's offense must be more effective, particularly in the red zone, where they rank 25th in the NFL in scoring touchdowns — additionally, their passing defense needs serious work, as they're 29th in opponent passing yards per game.

Injuries will help with this, as the Bucs could have wideouts Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey back before that Week 18 game. And if the Buccaneers take care of business the next three weeks against the Saints, Falcons and Panthers, none of it will matter anyway — three wins in a row would make them NFC South champions.

READ MORE: Vita Vea passes elite company in Buccaneers franchise history

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers face more pressure in NFC South after Panthers score huge win

• Grading the Buccaneers’ players and coaches after beating the Cardinals 20-17

• Buccaneers could see unexpected comeback from player thought lost for season

• Buccaneers get wild touchdown as Tristan Wirfs hauls in pass from Baker Mayfield