Buccaneers suffer huge injury loss against Bills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a big loss in the secondary against the Buffalo Bills.

River Wells

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some tough injury luck, and the last thing they need is more bad news — but they got some on Sunday during their matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean has been a revelation for the team this year, grading out as PFF's best corner so far this year and netting a career-high three interceptions. He suffered a hip injury against the Bills to his hip in the first frame of the game, however, and he was eventually ruled out a few drives later.

Jamel Dean ruled out during Bills game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) runs an intercepted back for a touchdown
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) runs an intercepted back for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.

Dean's loss is regrettable, as he's been a key part of Tampa Bay's defense. Dean has had two forced fumbles to go along with his three picks, proving himself as a worthy weapon all around the field.

Dean has been rotated all year with rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who stepped in for Dean during Tampa Bay's game against Buffalo. Morrison has shown some promise at the position at multiple points this year, but he's coming off a bit of a rough showing against the New England Patriots. He also had a tough time in Buffalo, giving up a 43-yard touchdown to Bills wideout Tyrell Shavers after coming in for Dean.

This isn't the first game Dean will have missed. He also missed the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks due to a hamstring injury, but that was thankfully short-term. The Bucs would seldom be able to afford him coming out for a longer period of time, so hopefully, he can get back sooner than later and the injury to his hip isn't serious.

