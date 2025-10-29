Buccaneers GM in tough spot ahead of trade deadline
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has been here before. It’s the difficult spot between wanting to improve your team versus retaining assets that allow you to sustain long term success.
In his 11 years with the Bucs, Licht has made only one in-season trade. In October of 2020, Tampa Bay traded a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets for defensive lineman Steve McClendon and a 2027 seventh after Vita Vea was lost for the season. The deal paid dividends, as the Buccaneers went on to win the Super Bowl that season.
However, in Tom Brady’s two other seasons at quarterback and through Baker Mayfield’s first two seasons, Licht has refrained from making an in-season move. It’s not for not trying — The Bucs are sure to have done their due diligence and make calls, but the price has to be right.
Licht and his staff have done a tremendous job at identifying and drafting players who fit seamlessly in the culture and, more importantly, the game plan. The run this team is on developing quality starters has been unparalleled, and it’s easy to see why parting with any pick brings hesitation. Look no further than this year’s seventh-round pick Tez Johnson.
However, there comes a time when you need to push the chips into the middle of the table and try to improve a roster you still think is capable of winning the Super Bowl.
The Bucs will eventually get some excellent players back such as Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin Luke Goedeke, Haason Reddick and potentially Jalen McMillan and Mike Evans. But Calijah Kancey and Cody Mauch are down for the year, and they could still use help at several other positions while they wait for players to get healthy.
I’m not sure Licht thought the Bucs were true contenders in the COVID season when he made the deal to land McClendon. They were 4-2 at the time, had just lost Vea for the year and needed depth. This year, however, there is no denying the Bucs are coming for it all, and with a roster reeling with injuries, he may have to make a move. Does that give Licht any extra motivation to get a deal done? Is this the year he makes a trade mid-season, parting with picks to bolster the roster?
The answer will ultimately be, if the price is right.
