Buccaneers could make home run hire from Steelers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been active since the end of their 2025 season, firing multiple coaches and beginning the process of vetting outside candidates to fill the open roles.

Much of the focus will be on who the Bucs land to be their next offensive coordinator after the firing of Josh Grizzard. However, there is another key hire that should pique the interest of Buccaneers' fans, special teams coordinator.

Last season, Tampa Bay's special teams struggled mightily under Thomas McGaughey, and they will most definitely upgrade with whoever they hire. However, the front office has completed an interview with one of the best special teams coordinators in the league who could turn the unit around in Danny Smith.

Would be a homerun hire for the Bucs.



Would need a lot of gum, though. https://t.co/TuG92aPeoh — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) January 16, 2026

McGaughey's struggles

New York Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

READ MORE: Falcons find new head coach that should make Bucs fans nervous

McGaughey's firing was part of a broader coaching staff shakeup by the Buccaneers following their 2025 collapse that saw them miss the playoffs and lose their stranglehold on the NFC South.

It was time for the Bucs to move on from their special teams coordinator after two seasons, as he oversaw a unit that delivered inconsistent results. These included struggles with field goal and punt protection, punt and kick coverage and return yardage, contributing to several close losses.

Smith a home run hire for special teams?

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers specials teams coordinator Danny Smith Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Hiring Smith would undoubtedly be an upgrade over McGaughey, even with the longtime special teams coach being 72 years of age. With a wealth of experience and proven experience over 25 years coaching special teams, including the past 13 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith would help transform the Bucs from one of the league's worst units into one of its best.

During his tenure in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have consistently ranked among the league's better special teams units, excelling in areas like kick and punt blocking, field position battles and kicker development. Smith has maximized the talent around him, maintained consistency, been opportunistic, and frequently contributes with game-changing plays like blocked kicks or long returns.

The respect he receives from his peers, his track record of success, and adaptability are stark contrasts to what the Buccaneers had in McGaughey and would signal a commitment by Tampa Bay to invest in elite special teams play, potentially turning a weakness into a weapon and boosting their chances of going out and claiming the NFC South back in 2026.

READ MORE: Buccaneers All-Pro called ‘fat’ by rival Saints’ defender in wild comment

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Liam Coen still has big praise for Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield

• Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber makes bold Mike Tomlin prediction

• Tom Brady details why he decided to join Buccaneers in new interview

• Buccaneers' top 5 cut candidates for 2026 offseason