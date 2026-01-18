Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs, Saints' Cam Jordan trade blows over podcast comments

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints have gotten into it plenty on the field these past few years, with offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end Cameron Jordan having some pretty notable battles.

Jordan hasn't been shy about speaking on other players, though, and after starting another battle on social media, Wirfs decided to respond, causing the two to trade blows on X.

Tristan Wirfs and Cameron Jordan go back and forth

This all started when Jordan, the trash talker he is, insinuated that offensive linemen aren't athletic. Podcast host Jordan Schultz asked Jordan if he thought Wirfs was athletic, and Jordan replied that he was "fat as hell" instead:

#Saints 8x Pro Bowl DE Cameron Jordan does not believe offensive linemen are athletic. 😱😱



“Trent Williams? No. He hella strong.



“Tristan Wirfs? He fat as hell.” pic.twitter.com/zKF4Msnuev — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 14, 2026

Wirfs took exception to this and noted how often Jordan talks about the Bucs and players on the Bucs. He posted an ai-generated image of himself inside Jordan's head, noting that he lived there "rent free" after the latest podcast comments.

Naturally, of course, Jordan had to have the last word:

If This the real wirfs great if it ain yall tell the verified one All I said was, you was fat as hell? most OL are Lol. But rent free… hell y’all help pay rent 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LmpQoycCFB — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) January 17, 2026

While it's true that many linemen are indeed "fat as hell", Jordan ignores the implication from his comment that Wirfs being fat meant that he wasn't athletic, which is certainly true — in fact, Wirfs had a higher broad jump and vertical jump than Jordan at the NFL Combine despite weighing over 30 pounds more than him, proving that he's not only athletic, but possibly more athletic than Jordan.

The Buccaneers-Saints rivalry has heated up in recent years due to Tampa Bay's continued success and New Orleans' downturn, but that script could be flipping once again with the emergence of quarterback Tyler Shough and head coach Kellen Moore in New Orleans and the retention of Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay.

The two will get to do their talking on the football field at the end of this year when the 2026 season begins, but for now, they'll both have to trade blows on social media while they watch the playoffs from home.

