Did Buccaneers’ Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin practice on Thursday?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't in panic mode at 6-3 just yet — they still lead their division by a game — but they have a particularly hard stretch coming up. They're set to play the Buffalo Bills in the first game of that stretch, and they could have two weapons back.
Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been missing since Week 4 due to a foot and shoulder injury, and wideout Chris Godwin has been gone since Week 5 with a fibula injury. Both players practiced at walkthrough on Wednesday, and many wondered if they would get more practice in the rest of the week when it was not a walkthrough and whether or not they could potentially play against the Bills this weekend.
Thankfully for Bucs fans, there's good news on both fronts.
Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving practice Thursday
Irving and Godwin did indeed practice on Thursday. It's their first non-walkthrough practice since both got injured, so it's a very encouraging sign for them as they look to get back on the field sooner rather than later.
This could also be a good indicator that they may play against the Bills, as other Buccaneers players have suited up on Sunday with far less practice. They are a unique situation, though, as both have been injured for a long time and head coach Todd Bowles will want to make sure they are absolutely healthy before they take the field.
Two have a real shot to play against the Bills, but if they can't make it back in time, they'll almost certainly be ready to go against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. That game will be more important than this Bills game, as it's an NFC opponent, so it will be interesting to see what Bowles does with the two of them when it's time to designate injury status on Friday.
READ MORE: Buccaneers release 400-pound defensive tackle from practice squad
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• NFL suspends Buccaneers rookie for 6 games
• What are Buccaneers' chances to make playoffs after loss to Patriots?
• 2 honest thoughts after Buccaneers' loss to Patriots