Mike Evans Next Contract Projection Revealed For Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are awaiting the decisions on two key players that have been franchise icons since they arrived in the Sunshine State: Lavonte David and Mike Evans.

The Bucs have placed the ball in David's court when it comes to his retirement. Meanwhile, Evans is still pondering whether he will return, and, if so, whether it will be to Tampa Bay.

There has been plenty of chatter surrounding Evans' future in football, but the latest reports point towards the future Hall of Famer coming back. With the assumption that Evans will be returning, Spotrac, a popular online sports financial database, revealed what his market value will be if he enters free agency this offseason.

Mike Evans' Market Value Revealed

Per Spotrac.com, Evans' calculated market value this offseason would net him a two-year, $26.6 million deal with an annual base of $13.3 million.

Evans' contract evaluation per Spotrac is comparable to that of Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, and Davante Adams based on age, contract status, and statistical production, and would give him the 27th or 28th top contract amongst NFL wide receivers.

The age-related decline, mixed with Evans' injury history, most notably what transpired in 2025, are obvious reasons for Evans not being valued higher.

The evaluation is likely right for Evans if he does intend to come back and not retire, but the numbers could look different depending on how sought after he is by other teams and if Evans is willing to take somewhat of a hometown discount to remain in Tampa Bay.

Evans and the Buccaneers are in a similar situation to what they dealt with when it came to Chris Godwin last offseason. Do they get him to return home, or will Evans decide to test the market and entertain a higher offer, like Godwin was given from the New England Patriots last year, before a decision is ultimately made?

Contending teams like the Buffalo Bills should be highly interested in Evans' services to elevate their status in the league even more. However, Evans has shown time and time again that his loyalty lies with the Buccaneers, so it makes it hard to imagine that he would leave if he doesn't decide to retire.

Evans' connection with the community and the known fact that his family thoroughly enjoys their life in Tampa make it even harder to think that he could wear a different uniform to end his illustrious career. Decisions are still being made, but all signs point towards Evans returning. It will just come down to what number they are able to come to an agreement on.

