One Young Buccaneers Player Could Be Ready to Break Out in 2026

Much has been made about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' recent draft classes and the lack of depth that the Bucs have on offense and defense as a result. There is certainly still work to do on both sides of the ball for general manager Jason Licht, but that doesn't mean he hasn't had some hits in the NFL Draft as well in recent years.

The Bucs have made some strong selections in the upper half of the draft, with players like Bucky Irving, Jalen McMillan and Tykee Smith all contributing in Tampa Bay. A lot of the Bucs' 2025 class remains to be evaluated, but one player on the defensive side of the ball could be a mainstay.

Pro Football Focus recently named a breakout candidate for every NFL team in 2026, and they tabbed nickel cornerback Jacob Parrish as Tampa Bay's potential star.

Jacob Parrish tabbed as potential Buccaneers breakout star

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) high-fives cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"Parrish filled a variety of roles for the Buccaneers this season. His 69.3 PFF overall grade ranked second among qualified rookie cornerbacks," Wasserman wrote. "He intercepted two passes while breaking up three others en route to a respectable 66.6 PFF coverage grade. More impressively, he owned a 78.5 PFF run-defense grade — a top-15 mark at his position. Parrish should be a mainstay in Tampa Bay’s secondary heading into 2026."

Parrish, drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is a nickel corner by trade but played all over the place due to injury in 2025. He had a strong rookie season, netting 50 solo tackles, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.

Parrish should remain a big part of Tampa Bay's secondary in 2026, and hopefully, injuries will make his job more straightforward in the future. He came into this rookie class with fellow defensive back Benjamin Morrison, who plays on the outside, and the two could develop greater chemistry on the field in hopes that the Bucs will field a much stronger secondary next year.

For now, Tampa Bay will turn to the NFL Combine to look for the next Parrish and then NFL free agency to try and get him some help in the secondary.

