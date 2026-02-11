Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 Super Bowl Odds Revealed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the few teams to beat this year's Super Bowl champion, the Seattle Seahawks, but outside of those early games in 2025, there wasn't much fun being had in Tampa Bay.

The 2025 season for the Bucs had its ups and downs, but they will now get the chance to move on with new coaches in tow and the upcoming chance to improve the roster through the NFL Draft and free agency.

Sam Darnold became the first quarterback of the 2018 draft class to win a Super Bowl, and it would be amazing for Baker Mayfield to become the second QB from the class to do so. With the 2025 NFL season wrapped up, oddsmakers have begun setting lines for next year's winner, but they aren't loving the Buccaneers.

Bucs' Long Shot to Win Super Bowl LXI

Oct 22, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) speaks to head coach Todd Bowles Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Conversation Linking Buccaneers, Maxx Crosby Grows During Super Bowl Week

According to FanDuel, the Buccaneers are tied with the Atlanta Falcons with the 20th-best odds to win Super Bowl LXI next season at +5000. A $100 bet on the Bucs to win the Super Bowl would payout $5,100 if they ultimately were to go on and win.

While the oddsmakers don't have much faith in the Bucs contending next season, their is great value in getting them at this number. The offense should be improved with Zac Robinson now calling plays with plenty of weapons at his disposal, and the defense will hopefully get turned around with a heavy focus on improving the roster on that side of the ball this offseason.

The Buccaneers know they are close to proving the doubters wrong, but they have to consistently perform and string together wins if they want to be respected as true Super Bowl contenders. This offseason is the perfect opportunity to reset and get in the mindset of changing their opinions of them. If all can come together for the Bucs, there is a path to the Super Bowl. However, it seems as if it might be a long shot at the current moment until we see what they can accomplish this offseason, once March rolls around.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Stays In-House With New Defensive Coaching Hires

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers Star Mike Evans Given Ideal Landing Spot To Reunite With Former Coach

• Buccaneers Running Back Named Top Fit In Free Agency For Cowboys

• Buccaneers Linked to Surprise Trade for Former First-Round Packers Pass Rusher

• Bucs Teammate Claims Defensive Players Have a Vendetta Against Baker Mayfield