Buccaneers Star Mike Evans Given Ideal Landing Spot To Reunite With Former Coach

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star wide receiver Mike Evans has solidified himself amongst the greats and will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once his time comes. However, he is at a crossroads in his career as he decides whether he is ready to hang up the cleats and retire or to keep playing the game he loves.

With yet another new offensive coordinator in tow, Evans could see this as an opportunity to explore other options outside of Tampa Bay.

While it doesn't seem likely that Evans would leave the team he has been with since being drafted, there is always the possibility. With that possibility still on the table, Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke believes his best fit would be to sign with the Cleveland Browns this offseason – reuniting Evans with former Buccaneers' OC Todd Monken.

Evans Would Reunite With Todd Monken

"Evans has spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Buccaneers. While it would be great if he could end his career with the Buccaneers, that might not happen. Tampa Bay has Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson under contract, so Evans might not have a full-time role if he returns. There is a chance Evans could sign a much larger contract with another team. An ideal spot would be with the Cleveland Browns," wrote Jahnke. "Todd Monken is the new head coach, and he spent 2016-2018 as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. Evans set a career-high in receiving yards per game with 95.3 in 2018 in Monken’s offense. In 2016, Evans led the league in targets in Monken’s offense."

Evans connection with Monken makes the idea a tempting one, especially with what the Browns have building. He would immediately become the Browns' WR1 over Jerry Jeudy, give the Browns an elite red-zone weapon, join a roster with an elite defense and get paid much more than he likely will in Tampa Bay.

While there are plenty of positives for Evans to make his way up North, there are counterpoints to why it doesn't make much sense. Would Evans be okay playing in cold weather during the winter months? Would leaving affect his legacy, and how will he fit into the Browns' offensive identity?

But perhaps the biggest of these is the uncertainty at the quarterback position. The Browns have yet to find a franchise quarterback since the days of Baker Mayfield, and it is still a mess. Shedeur Sanders became the starter at the end of the 2025 season, but they could move off for Deshaun Watson once he is back from his rehab.

It's an interesting idea, but ultimately, not many believe Evans will leave the Buccaneers for any other team, especially to a team that hasn't shown the willingness to compete at the highest level. Evans still has plenty of time to make his decision, but all signs have pointed towards him returning for at least another season in Tampa Bay.

