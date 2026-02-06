This Falcons Offensive Star Joining Buccaneers Would Make Sense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense has been the anchor of the team for the past few seasons, and it appears that it will continue to be after the hiring of Zac Robinson as the next offensive coordinator.

Robinson will bring continuity from the Sean McVay coaching tree and will have plenty of weapons at his disposal to turn the offense around.

While much of the offensive roster will remain intact, one area that could see some turnover is the tight end room. Starting TE Cade Otton is set to enter free agency, and with that, the Bucs will be thin — Which is exactly why Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke sees Kyle Pitts as an ideal fit for Tampa Bay to acquire in free agency.

Pitts Should Follow Robinson to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL - January 27, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"Pitts had disappointed fantasy managers from 2022-2024, but put together multiple career-highs in 2025, including 88 receptions and five touchdowns. He was an AP All-Pro for the first time of his career," Jahnke wrote. "He accomplished these career-highs while playing in Zac Robinson’s offense. The Falcons moved on from their coaching staff this offseason, as Robinson left Atlanta for Tampa Bay. While the Buccaneers have plenty of assets at wide receiver, their lead tight end, Cade Otton, is slated for free agency. While remaining with the Falcons is an option for Pitts, if he moves to another team, it could make sense to stick with Robinson as his offensive playcaller. This wouldn’t be great news for the fantasy value of the Buccaneers' wide receivers, but it would be the best chance to ensure Pitts doesn’t have notable regression."

Getting Pitts in free agency would reunite him with Robinson in Tampa Bay and, hopefully, would net the Bucs similar production that he was able to put up in 2025.

Buccaneers fans are familiar with Pitts' game, as he would seemingly have a career day every time the Atlanta Falcons played Tampa Bay.

Coming to Tampa would give Pitts a fresh start and would join an offense with numerous other weapons that would draw attention away from the elite pass-catching tight end. A middle-of-the-field weapon with huge red-zone upside, Pitts is still young with untapped potential and would give Baker Mayfield a comfortable weapon outside of Mike Evans to throw contested balls to.

While there are plenty of positives for bringing in Pitts in free agency and letting Otton walk, there is some concern when it comes to Pitts' consistency, blocking, and what type of contract he would warrant.

Pitts is a high-upside, medium-risk move for the Buccaneers, and it would make sense if the Bucs want another dynamic chess piece. It wouldn't be a slam-dunk move by any means, but if Robinson and the coaching staff commit to featuring Pitts in the offense correctly, it would bring this offense to the next level.

