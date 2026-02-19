Lions Linebacker Named as Replacement for Buccaneers’ Lavonte David in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got semi-good news with Mike Evans announcing he would be returning for a 13th season, albeit with the notion that he will contemplate his options when it comes to free agency.

With Evans now returning, the Bucs' other legend, Lavonte David, is on the clock to decide whether he will do the same or hang them up.

Even if David decides to return to Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers are in desperate need of a facelift in their linebacker room and should look to free agency to supplement it. With or without David, ESPN's Matt Bowen believes the Bucs should get veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Anzalone a Solid Replacement for Lavonte David?

Detroit Lions middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

READ MORE: Should Buccaneers Make a Big Change on Special Teams?

"Lavonte David is a free agent, and coach Todd Bowles needs more from his inside linebackers," wrote Bowen. "Anzalone is quick to key the run, and Bowles is one of the best at scheming his linebackers on pressure stunts. Tampa Bay can add another productive veteran on defense here. Anzalone had 2.5 sacks and eight pass breakups in Detroit last season."

Anzalone is a proven inside linebacker from his days with the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions, and would provide the Bucs with leadership on the defensive side of the ball. He could end up being a direct replacement for David, but it doesn't mean that he would be a clear upgrade, given that Anzalone is also over 30 and in the latter half of his career.

Anzalone is a solid, technically sound player who is quick and instinctive against the run, versatile, and excels in coverage, which are all things the Bucs could use. However, despite being a solid player, Anzalone is not an elite game-changer, which the Buccaneers' defense needs more of to put their offense in better positions.

While a consistent proven leader and producer, Anzalone does not fit the mold of the Bucs wanting to get younger on defense. If the Buccaneers can get Anzalone on a cheap deal, then by all means get it done, but there are other options out there that can raise the ceiling.

Anzalone is a smart, low-risk veteran add, but he's more of a bridge player than a cornerstone for Tampa Bay. The Bucs will have to decide if they want to go a full rebuild type route when it comes to the position and get younger, or carry over what they have done for years. However, much like the edge position, we could also see Tampa Bay potentially getting a veteran, like Anzalone, along with another young piece in the NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Star Bucky Irving Undergoes Offseason Surgery

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers Linked to Sign Super Bowl Champion Linebacker

• Will Crucial Buccaneers Depth Defender Return to Team in 2026?

• Buccaneers' Potential Pass Rush Target Just Became Available

• Buccaneers Will Have Competition in Jamel Dean Free Agency Sweepstakes