Will The Bucs Get Baker Mayfield's Contract Done Before Training Camp?

Despite losing franchise icon Mike Evans earlier this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have managed to retool their roster through free agency and the draft to a point where they now feel very good about their chances to reclaim their position atop the NFC South Division.

The Bucs have a steady combination of talented younger players and established veterans to form the core of their team on both sides of the ball as they prepare for the 2026 NFL season.

However, there's still one key piece of business that remains outstanding, and that is the contract status of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield Wants a New Deal to Stay in Tampa Bay

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Mayfield wants to stay with the Buccaneers. He has stated as much publicly on numerous occasions.

And that's for good reason.

Mayfield has completely rediscovered himself with the Buccaneers after essentially being written off by the rest of the league. Following a successful yet contentious tenure with the Browns, who drafted him first overall in 2018 before trading him to the Panthers for a fifth-round pick just four years later, Mayfield struggled to find his footing.

Until he was given a chance with the Buccaneers, that is.

Based on the fact that Mayfield has played his best football since joining the Buccaneers and the positive relationships he and his family have made since arriving in Tampa, it makes perfect sense that Baker would want to receive a long-term commitment from the franchise that gave him a new lease on his football life.

But the bigger question is: are the Buccaneers willing to do that?

Prediction: Bucs Will Not Re-Sign Mayfield Prior to Training Camp

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Much like Mayfield has been open about his desire to remain with the Buccaneers long-term, GM Jason Licht has reiterated the team's mutual interest in signing Mayfield to a new deal.

However, Mayfield has just one year remaining on his current contract, which means he will become an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season. Not only that, but Mayfield recently stated that the Bucs' initial offer was nowhere close to what he was looking for, and he would be cutting off negotiations once training camp arrives to avoid distractions.

So if the Bucs want to sign Mayfield, and he wants to stay in Tampa, why hasn't a deal gotten done?

Well, it isn't that simple.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Although the Buccaneers do greatly value Mayfield, and especially the leadership, maturity and work ethic he brings to the locker room, his inconsistent performance on the field isn't as cut and dry.

When Mayfield is at his best, he's a real difference-maker. This was evident when Mayfield was an early-season MVP candidate following his stellar performance to start the 2025 season. However, as the season moved along, Mayfield's performance faltered in a big way.

It's important to acknowedge that injuries created a lot of issues for the Buccaneers last season. Not to mention, Mayfield's own injuries were much worse than the general public was aware of during the season.

That being said, Mayfield was extremely inconsistent with his accuracy as the season moved along last year, and his lack of pocket poise often resulted in missing his reads and vacating the pocket before it was necessary.

The Buccaneers would be wise, in my opinion, to see Mayfield clean up some of these bad habits before shelling out a massive new contract.

In all likelihood, the Buccaneers will be much healthier this season. And if Mayfield is able to take another step forward with a healthy roster around him and, in the process, show that he can be a consistent passer with less volatility in his play on a week-to-week basis, it should alleviate a lot of the concerns that may still exist from the team's perspective at this point in time.

Mayfield wants to be with the Buccaneers long-term. He has given no indication that he would consider holding out or creating any sort of distraction, even without a new deal being signed prior to his negotiation deadline of training camp.

The pressure is (and should be) on Mayfield to earn his next contract, not the Buccaneers. And although Baker has played very well at times, he needs to show the Buccaneers that he can do so on a more consistent basis before the team commits to him on a longer, more lucrative NFL contract.

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