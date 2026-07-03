NFL Insider Identifies Buccaneers’ Biggest Question Before Camp

There have been plenty of storylines surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the offseason has unfolded, but perhaps the biggest has surrounded the future of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield is entering a contract year, but he and the team likely want to get things taken care of before the season begins.

However, things don't seem to be close quite yet between the two sides, according to Mayfield's most recent comments.

While things continue to unfold in the background, Mayfield's extension in Tampa Bay will continue to top headlines until one is reached. And per NFL Network analyst Tom Pelissero, it's the most important contract negotiation this offseason.

Tom Pelissero Says Baker Mayfield's Contract is the Most Important This Offseason

“To me, the most important one is Baker Mayfield. Because Baker, if you look at the franchise quarterback contracts right now, he’s at the bottom of those veteran guys in terms of where they’re getting paid," Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. "At last check, when I, you know, asked around a week or so ago, he didn’t tell if there had been any further movement. And he's a guy who’s a free agent after this season. The Bucs may kind of like, ‘Hey, it’s salty, angry Baker coming in, let him go kick everybody’s butt and worry about it after the season."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to really identify where things are when it comes to how far apart the Bucs and Mayfield are on an extension, but both sides want to get this thing done. It's just a matter of numbers and when.

Mayfield has been adamant about getting this thing done before the season so as not to let it interfere with the work on the field. The team looks to get back into the playoffs after missing out on them a season ago.

However, with things seemingly still far apart for the two sides, the Bucs could let this linger until after the season. But with that, Mayfield could find that he will have better opportunities elsewhere despite his love for the city and the organization.

That doesn't seem likely given how things have unfolded over the past few years, but it is always a worry. Mayfield is the epitome of Tampa Bay, and it would be wise for the Bucs to pony up and go ahead and get this deal done so they can focus on the season and extensions of other players such as Vita Vea.

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