The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to defeat the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. If they do, they'll have won both division games against the Panthers and will move just one game back of Carolina as the battle for the NFC South continues.

If they lose? They'll no longer hold a tiebreaker over Carolina with division wins, and they'll be three games back from the Panthers in the NFC South race. Anything can happen, of course, but the Bucs would then have to win a majority of their remaining games and hope the Panthers lose theirs to have a shot.

Anything helps for the Bucs — including getting one of their star wideouts back in the fold. But the Panthers missing some important players also helps, and the personnel that will be absent for Carolina on Monday could help the Bucs win the same way they beat the Panthers earlier in the year.

2 Defensive Panthers Players Out vs. Bucs

Carolina Panthers linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) reacts in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers announced on Saturday that inside linebacker Bobby Okereke and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II are out for this contest.

Okereke has been out for four games in a row now with a foot injury. He did play against the Buccaneers the first time around in October, however, and he netted 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles during that contest.

Jones is dealing with an ankle injury and didn't practice at all throughout the week. Jones is a starting edge rusher in Carolina, having netted 13 solo tackles and two sacks across the season. Last time he played the Buccaneers, he had two solo tackles, one of which went for a loss.

Those absences could be important for Tampa Bay. Both Okereke and Jones will be replaced by backups, and that could allow Tampa Bay to run the ball more easily against the Panthers. The Bucs average just 143.1 passing yards per game, so the run is all they have — Tampa Bay rushed for 258 net yards last time out, and while it probably won't do that again, this could allow for the rushing attack to flourish.

The Bucs themselves will be out Benjamin Morrison and Antoine Winfield Jr., both defensive backs, so they'll have to guard themselves well against the pass via quarterback Bryce Young.

The Bucs and Panthers play each other at 8:15 on Monday night. Whether or not Jones and Okereke's absence affects Carolina remains to be seen.

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