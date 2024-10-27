Bucs' Baker Mayfield Connects With Tight End For TD vs. Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are staring at a chance to take down the Atlanta Falcons for revenge after a brutal overtime loss earlier this season. They're doing so in style, too, as they're sporting their throwback creamsicle jerseys.
However, the first drive didn't look to well, as Rachaad White fumbled and the Falcons took advantage of it, cashing in with a Kyle Pitts touchdown.
On the second drive, Baker Mayfield led the team down the field, connecting with Cade Otton in the end zone.
The question, with both star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out after suffering injuries a week ago, was going to be who Mayfield would target in the red zone. With his top two targets out, it was Otton, the team's tight end.
So far, tight ends on both teams have found the end zone on National Tight Ends day.
Moving forward, ball security and whether or not Mayfield can continue connecting with new primary targets will dictate how the game goes for Tampa Bay.
