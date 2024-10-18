Bucs DT Speaks on Facing Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the New Orleans Saints this past weekend (outside of the second quarter) and will look to keep things rolling when they get another primetime matchup as they host the red-hot Baltimore Ravens team that is led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.
Both Henry and Jackson are elite players at their respective positions and the thing that makes this two-headed monster so special is their ability to make defenses look silly when they have the ball in their hands.
With the running threat an obvious concern when going up against the Ravens, the Buccaneers' front seven will be tasked with trying to slow down the attack as much as they can and that will start up front with the likes of Vita Vea and former first-round draft pick Calijah Kancey.
Kancey hasn't seen much action this year as he dealt with another calf injury that kept him out of the season until last week's matchup against the New Orleans Saints, and he immediately made his presence known having two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, and a sack.
The Bucs are going to need all of that and potentially more when going up against the gauntlet that is the Ravens' offense, and when speaking with the media following Friday's practice, Kancey spoke on facing the elite duo of Jackson and Henry on Monday Night Football.
"We want to play behind the line of scrimmage. I think that's something we got to do as a defense. Just kind of stop them before they get going, just stop them in their tracks. Don't let Derrick Henry get going, don't let Lamar get going and I think we'll be ahead of them."
Getting into the backfield will be a must when going against such a powerful running game like the Ravens possess, but it will all come down to what Calijah and the rest of the Bucs' defense do once they are that will determine whether or not they are able to limit the damage.
Following his first comment, Calijah continued to speak about Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson and gave him his respect while pointing out that if the Bucs' defense flies around like we know they can, then they will have a better shot at coming away victorious.
"Honestly, as a defense as a whole, we want to just fly around, we don't want to stop. I think a lot of guys, he makes a lot of plays on a lot of guys that make them give up or think the play is over, and then he just makes some crazy plays. So I feel like we just all got to be going, we just got to fly to the ball."
