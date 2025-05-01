Bucs Gameday

Baker Mayfield hosts welcome lunch for Bucs’ top draft pick

Mayfield is already building a relationship with one of his new weapons.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates the victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates the victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield is beloved by his teammates. His passion and work ethic are exceptional, leading Mayfield to be a respected figure in the locker room. Plain and simple, he's someone that others play harder for whenever he's on the field.

It's easy to see why. Mayfield doesn't waste anytime building relationships.

Shortly after the Buccaneers drafted Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round, Mayfield was already on the phone with his newest weapon. He set up a lunch with the rookie and his family following their arrival in the Sunshine State.

READ MORE: Buccaneers’ 400-pound rookie surprises with significant weight loss

Baker Mayfield
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"We'll figure something out," Mayfield said. "You can bring the whole family out for lunch, do it at our place, whatever. It's a good place to be, man."

"Ok cool. Yeah, no doubt," Egbuka replied.

Mayfield followed through, and a couple of offensive linemen were in attendance as well, including Luke Goedeke, Cody Mauch, and Graham Barton.

These are the type of little things that win over others and build chemistry. Mayfield is doing everything he can to make a positive impact on the Buccaneers on and off the field.

Mayfield is coming off a career-year in 2024 where he completed 407/570 passes for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns to 16 interceptions while rushing 60 times for 378 yards and three more scores. The performance earned him a Pro Bowl bid for the second straight season.

Egbuka had a productive final season at the college level, playing a big role as Ohio State won the National Championship. He hauled in 81 catches for 1,011 yards and ten touchdowns. Egbuka also rushed eight times for 33 yards. He had seven games of 100+ receiving yards during his time with the Buckeyes.

Emeka Egbuka
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a pass over Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed (9) during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pairing of Egbuka along with standouts such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin makes for an attractive passing attack headlined by the arm of Mayfield.

Tampa Bay begins its pursuit for a fifth consecutive NFC South Championship next fall.

READ MORE: Social media reacts to Buccaneers' fourth round pick in NFL Draft

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round pick David Walker

• National media grades Buccaneers' first-round selection of Ohio State WR

•﻿ Get to know Buccaneers third-round pick Jacob Parrish

• WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers' fourth-round pick EDGE David Walker

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News