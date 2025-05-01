Baker Mayfield hosts welcome lunch for Bucs’ top draft pick
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield is beloved by his teammates. His passion and work ethic are exceptional, leading Mayfield to be a respected figure in the locker room. Plain and simple, he's someone that others play harder for whenever he's on the field.
It's easy to see why. Mayfield doesn't waste anytime building relationships.
Shortly after the Buccaneers drafted Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round, Mayfield was already on the phone with his newest weapon. He set up a lunch with the rookie and his family following their arrival in the Sunshine State.
"We'll figure something out," Mayfield said. "You can bring the whole family out for lunch, do it at our place, whatever. It's a good place to be, man."
"Ok cool. Yeah, no doubt," Egbuka replied.
Mayfield followed through, and a couple of offensive linemen were in attendance as well, including Luke Goedeke, Cody Mauch, and Graham Barton.
These are the type of little things that win over others and build chemistry. Mayfield is doing everything he can to make a positive impact on the Buccaneers on and off the field.
Mayfield is coming off a career-year in 2024 where he completed 407/570 passes for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns to 16 interceptions while rushing 60 times for 378 yards and three more scores. The performance earned him a Pro Bowl bid for the second straight season.
Egbuka had a productive final season at the college level, playing a big role as Ohio State won the National Championship. He hauled in 81 catches for 1,011 yards and ten touchdowns. Egbuka also rushed eight times for 33 yards. He had seven games of 100+ receiving yards during his time with the Buckeyes.
The pairing of Egbuka along with standouts such as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin makes for an attractive passing attack headlined by the arm of Mayfield.
Tampa Bay begins its pursuit for a fifth consecutive NFC South Championship next fall.
