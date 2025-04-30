Buccaneers GM reveals crucial injury update on NFL draft pick
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht was extremely busy leading up to and during the NFL Draft. However, Licht has managed to remain busy in the days that have since passed, making a number of media appearances this week to discuss the 2025 draft and expectations for the upcoming season.
READ MORE: Buccaneers named most improved NFL team following 2025 NFL Draft
On Wednesday, Licht appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he chopped it up with the popular host and former NFL punter on a variety of topics.
During a discussion on how the evaluation and draft process changes when players are injured, Licht was asked specifically about the status of talented CB Benjamin Morrison, who the Bucs selected in the second round with the 53rd overall selection.
"At the end of the day, we're not going to take a player that our medical team felt uncomfortable with. He ended up working out, the week before the draft," Licht said. "We had one of our top scouts there at it, we got the video of it right away, we felt he looked really, really good."
Many have expressed the belief that Benjamin Morrison was a first-round talent all along, but a lack of clarity regarding his injury recovery created a certain amount of uncertainty as to when he might actually be drafted. But if you ask the man who drafted him, based on the advice of his medical team, there is plenty of reason to believe Morrison will be good to go, not just for the start of the regular season, but for training camp as well.
"He probably could practice right now." said Licht. "We're going to see how it goes when he comes in here. We're going to take it easy. We're going to make sure we're careful with him. He's going to be ready for Training Camp, everybody feels like."
Prior to this comment from the Bucs GM, there had been no clear expectations set publicly for when Morrison might return to action as an NFL player. But it sounds like Jason Licht feels pretty confident that his second-round draft pick will be ready to go when Training Camp rolls around later this summer.
READ MORE: Buccaneers division rival slammed with fines after Shedeur Sanders draft call prank
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers target Auburn edge rusher in way-too-early 2026 mock draft
• Latest power rankings place Tampa Bay Buccaneers top 10 after NFL Draft
• NFL insider raises concerns for Bucs after Shilo Sanders signing