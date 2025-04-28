Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers pick among biggest surprises in NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the team behind one of the more surprising picks of the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates a first down behind Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jalen McMurray
Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates a first down behind Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jalen McMurray / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't need to address the wide receiver position right away at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, they did just that by taking Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton labeled Egbuka as one of the biggest surprises in this year's draft.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Egbuka to the Bucs shocked many

"Before adding Egbuka, Tampa Bay had a strong receiver trio with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, who caught 24 passes for 316 yards and seven touchdowns between Weeks 14 and 18 last season," Moton wrote.

"Although the Buccaneers have a crowded receiver room, Egbuka could see a significant target share soon. Evans, who turns 32 in August, is entering the last year of his current contract."

Egbuka will have a chance to prove himself in his rookie season by learning the ropes from the veterans before being given a larger role once they move on from them.

