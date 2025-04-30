Bucs GM Jason Licht drops NSFW comment on players he avoids
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together yet another solid draft class in 2025, as they shocked some by taking a wide receiver in the first round. After that, they doubled down at the cornerback position and the defensive line before ending the draft with a great value pick by taking wide receiver Tez Johnson.
Jason Licht and the front office have made it a point over the past few years that they not only evaluate the production of players, but they also factor in their character and passion for the game highly into their evaluations.
Licht has continuously talked about the type of player the Bucs want in their organization, and when appearing on the Pat McAfee Show he provided some context on that by saying it starts with the people in the front office and their change of direction when it came to evaluation.
"It's really not that hard," exclaimed Licht. "We put the players that are worthy of being drafted on the draft board like every team does, but then we just kind of take the a**holes and the douchebags off, and the guys that don't love football and guys that have proven they don't like it, that are difficult to deal with, and we just kind of mitigate our risk. We're taking great players that are great humans."
Pretty cut and dry. The Buccaneers have lived by this mantra for some time now and have done nothing but make moves based on these laurels. They continued to prioritize character once again in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it shows based on the reactions and interactions with their draftees since the draft came to a close over the weekend.
If you don't love ball and you aren't willing to live your life to get the most out of it, then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't want you. It's as easy as that. The new crop of Bucs players will now gear up for the start of minicamps and OTAs as they look to find a footing on the field as well as in the locker room.
