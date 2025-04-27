Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7th-round draft pick makes big guarantee in post-draft interview
Tez Johnson was one of the most electric playmakers in the country for the Oregon Ducks this past season. Apparently, that electricity extends far beyond the playing surface.
After sliding all the way to the seventh round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Johnson with the 235th overall selection — their final pick in the draft. Shortly after hearing his name called, Johnson met with the Bucs media for a post-draft press conference through Zoom. Despite having to wait so long to hear his name called, the young receiver displayed the energy, confidence and enthusiasm that would make you believe he was the first pick in the entire draft.
"I can't wait to get there. Especially being the same room with me and J-Mac, and then just being there with Bucky, because we're the energizer bunnies... we're always going to have a smile on our face, like, let's go to work." Johnson continued, "Now it's to show everybody what I can showcase and I just can't wait. I'm so excited."
When asked about his ability to make players miss in the open field, Johnson proclaimed, "I watch Bucky highlights before every game."
One exciting aspect of Johnson's selection for the Buccaneers is the pride he takes in his abilities not only as a receiver but as a returner.
"I can tell you right now, any team I was going to get drafted to, that punt return is mine. It's something I take pride in. I would not want to be the receiver that just plays receiver, I want to play both, receiver and punt returner. That's my goal in the league," Johnson said.
Although he had to wait much longer than he would have liked, Johnson felt happy and motivated when he found out he was going to be a Buccaneer.
"I was so happy when I got the call," he said. "As soon as I saw Tampa Bay, I was like, they done messed up, like all these other teams done messed up. They let me and my boy [Bucky Irving] get back together. So, yeah. I can't wait to get there. I'm so excited to get there. I'm ready to be a Buc."
Despite his confidence, it's obvious that Johnson didn't appreciate being passed over by so many teams, so many times. And how is he going to make them pay? By delivering a Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans.
"It added fuel to the fire. I'm telling you, I said whatever team picks me, they got the best guy in the draft. They got the best separator. They got the best guy on third downs. And literally they got the best guy that can take the top off whenever. And nobody's going to be able to touch me. So let there continue to be doubt with the Buccaneers, because right now, I'm a Buc, and that's for the rest of my life. They're going to get a Super Bowl out of me... seriously."
When asked what he has to say to the folks that have questions about his size, Johnson didn't hold back. "Haha, come tackle me and watch what I do."
Finally, Johnson put a bow on his electrifying press conference with one last passionate message to Buccaneers fans:
"Hey Bucs Nation, I'm ready to work. I can't wait to get there. Y'all [going to] get a Super Bowl out of us. I'm telling you, we [going to] be the best organization. The best locker room. The best team. Like, everything. I'm a Buc for life now. Thank you for accepting me. I can't wait to get to work and see you guys."
After hearing him speak for the first time as an NFL player, it becomes exceedingly obvious that even if Tez Johnson make lack some of the physical qualities required to be a high NFL draft pick, he does not lack the confidence. That much is clear.
