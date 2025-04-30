Which Buccaneers players were affected most by the NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made several selections to help improve the depth and floor of their roster. Some of those players will have a chance to compete for starting jobs as early as training camp, while others may find themselves in a rotational role to start their careers. Either way, multiple players across the Bucs roster were affected by the moves the team made in the draft and undrafted free agency, and not just penciled-in starters. The ripple effect of adding 20 new players to the team will create intense competition and could push players who were with the team last year off the roster.
Players affected most by the NFL Draft
WR Jalen McMillan
When a team drafts a first-rounder at your position, there's always a chance to get displaced. McMillan came on strong late last year after a bumpy rookie season and had eight touchdowns in his last seven games. However, the Bucs couldn't pass up the value of Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round and added him to the wideout room. McMillan has the leg up with a year in the system and Baker Mayfield's trust, but there is no denying Egbuka's talent. Both will see plenty of snaps, although who lines up as the starting third receiver will come down to a wildly competitive battle through training camp.
DB Christian Izien
With Tykee Smith moving to safety full-time, Izien was penciled in as the starting nickel corner — that is, until the draft. The Bucs' selection of Jacob Parrish in the third round almost ensures a competition for the right to man the slot on game days. Izien has been a do-it-all defensive back for Tampa Bay, playing slot, safety and even outside corner in a pinch, but he was an undrafted free agent. And while he's shown the ability to play football in the NFL at a high level, limitations left him to go the draft weekend without hearing his name called. Parrish was a third-round pick for a reason and has the skill set to back it up. This will be one of the most interesting battles in training camp, and if it's close, the Bucs might decide to roll the dice on the rookie with Izien's versatility to line up at multiple spots.
CB Jamel Dean
This one will be interesting because there might not be a competition if Morrison isn't ready to go fully. We'll get a better picture at the minicamps and OTAs to see if he hits the field running, and if he does, Dean might need to watch his back. Dean obviously has more experience and the trust of head coach Todd Bowles, but hasn't been able to stay healthy over the years, and while he'll knock some passes down, he's not a playmaker. Morrison would've been a first-round pick if he were healthy, and he has a talented skill set that includes taking the ball away — something Bowles wants more from the defense. If Morrison is healthy, this might be one of the best battles to watch this offseason.
OLB's Markess Watts and Jose Ramirez
Watts and Ramirez both made the roster out of training camp last year but seldom saw the field. Watts tore his quad in Week 5 and was subsequently placed on injured reserve, but he got into four games before that and totaled one quarterback pressure. Ramirez saw game action towards the end of the season after being on the game day inactive list and totaled two pressures and a hit. The Bucs kept six outside linebackers last season, and with the addition of fourth-round rookie David Walker, Watts and Ramirez are likely battling for the final spot on the active roster with the other headed to the practice squad.
Depth WRs
Things got muddy when the Bucs took Emeka Egbuka in Round 1, but it got further complicated when they selected Tez Johnson in the seventh round. Egbuka is a lock on the roster, and the Bucs had a much higher grade on Johnson than where he was drafted. With at least four spots already accounted for and a potential fifth if Johnson can win the punt returner competition, the battle for the final spot will be intense. Sterling Shepard, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, Ryan Miller and more will all be vying for potentially just one roster spot. Special teams value will surely come into consideration for the final spot, but Mayfield's connection with Shepard will also come into play. There were 13 games started between the four players listed above, and it's likely just one will come away with a spot on the final roster.
Depth DBs
Upgrading the cornerback room was a mission for the Bucs this offseason, and they dumped plenty of resources into it. They re-signed Bryce Hall, signed Kindle Vildor and selected Morrison and Parrish in the draft. Dean and Zyon McCollum are locked into place as are both draft picks, which leaves the quartet of Hall, Vildor, Josh Hayes and Tyrek Funderburk competing for the final two spots on the roster. It will be interesting to see how the Bucs fill out this room. Will they go for veterans with starting experience, or do they like Funderburk enough to try and continue to develop him on the active roster? One thing is for sure — the competition here will be one of the low-key battles to watch.
As for the safety room, the final spot at safety will be an interesting competition to watch with Tykee Smith moving to the position permanently. Kaevon Merriweather re-signed with the team and really came on towards the end of the season, but he'll need to fend off two undrafted rookies from last season, Marcus Banks and Rashad Wisdom, and two from this year, Shilo Sanders and J.J. Roberts. It's likely Izien is listed as a safety if he doesn't win the nickel job, leaving just one spot for five players. Merriweather has the leg up after two years with the Bucs, but it's not a lock, and the young guys will have every opportunity to unseat the third-year pro.
Depth OL
The Bucs appear to have at least seven locks on the roster here, including the starting five and Charlie Heck and Elijah Klein. The ensuing battle for the final two or three spots will be brutal. Assuming Sua Opeta is fully healed from his ACL tear, he figures to have the leg up for one of the guard spots, but behind him will be wide open. The Bucs have several tackles they will bring to camp, including Silas Dzansi, Luke Haggard, Lorenz Metz, Garrett Greenfield and rookie UDFA Ben Chukwuma, who got massive guarantees to sign after the draft. The Bucs brought in two centers in undrafted free agency, Ben Scott and Jake Majors, and have third-year player Raiqwon O'Neil, whom they like as a versatile piece along the line. The battle for the final one or two spots will be another low-key battle to watch for to see who can separate themselves from the others.
Depth DL
The Bucs' starting trio is set, as is Greg Gaines, who the team re-signed in free agency. However, after that, it will be a dog fight for the final two spots. Elijah Roberts figures to have a leg up as a fifth-round pick, but will need to fend off C.J. Brewer, Mike Greene, Adam Gotsis, Eric Banks and UDFA Desmond Watson for the final spot on the main roster.
