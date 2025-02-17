Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs opens up on 'starstruck' opportunity with Tom Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most talented offensive linemen in the entire NFL with Tristan Wirfs anchoring the unit.
While Wirfs is currently tasked with protecting Baker Mayfield's blindside — he's done well, with the Oklahoma product having back-to-back career years — he was first on the job of protecting Tom Brady.
While Brady was wearing a Buccaneers jersey, Wirfs was starting his career and was playing right tackle. At the time, the Tampa Bay star was starstruck, though he wasn't aware of the magnitude of blocking for the best quarterback in NFL history.
Wirfs recently joined "The Pivot" podcast to talk about the opportunity to block for Brady to begin his career as a pro football player.
"Kind of just starstruck, to be honest," Wirfs said on the show. "I remember training camp with Shaq and [Jason Pierre-Paul] just torching me, and I was like, 'I don't know if I'm cut out for this.' I was like, 'I got Tom Brady back there, I can't. I can't be the one.'
"I remember [Brady] pulled me to the side, he was like, 'Don't get beat fast and don't get beat inside and we'll be okay.' And I was like, 'Sounds good, I can do that.' In my head, it was just like fighting your balls off... being a rookie, I didn't really understand the magnitude of it, like how big that was, and how big of a job it was to protect Tom."
Now Wirfs is protecting Mayfield, who is much more mobile. He also made a position change, though he remains an anchor on the offensive line.
