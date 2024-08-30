Former Buccaneers Quarterback Signing With Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales may no longer be a Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach, but it is difficult to tell as much with the moves the team from Charlotte, North Carolina has put into action throughout the week.
Canales and the Panthers have dug into taking players from the Bucs this offseason with the most recent one being offensive lineman Brandon Walton being added to the team's practice squad. However, there is now another former Tampa Bay Buccaneer heading to Carolina in former quarterback John Wolford.
Wolford has been on a fair amount of teams since arriving to the NFL and has done an admirable job as a backup quarterback with every franchise he has been with. The Buccaneers decided to move on from Wolford, who has spent the past two seasons as the Bucs' practice squad and third quarterback.
The Bucs made the decision to get younger, and that meant out with Wolford and in with Michael Pratt. Wolford will now head to Carolina to team up with his former OC Dave Canales on the Panthers' practice squad, joining Jack Plummer.
