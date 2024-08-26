Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers Release Veteran Wide Receiver

Despite his chemistry with Baker Mayfield, which dates back to college, the productive veteran receiver was unable to beat out some talented young receivers for a final roster spot with the Bucs.

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
One of the most intriguing competitions to follow along with throughout Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been that of the wide receiver group.

Whether it be established veterans with their roles already clear, young players trying to carve out a role on the team, or NFL journeymen vying for a spot on the roster, there have been a number of impressive individual performances, and overall, the competition has been fierce.

Because the Bucs had such a strong group of receivers in camp this year, it was inevitable that tough decisions would have to be made and talented players would have to be let go. That's just the nature of the beast in the NFL, where all teams are required to cut their rosters down to 53 players leading up to the first regular season game of the season.

On Monday, the Bucs made one of those difficult decisions when they announced that they will be releasing veteran wide receiver, Sterling Shepard.

Shepard has been a very productive receiver at points of his career, and had it not been for his relationship with Baker Mayfield — they were teammates at Oklahoma — he might not have been willing to accept the invitation to join the Buccaneers during the offseason.

As noted by Ian Rapoport, who first reported the news, the Buccaneers would be happy to have Shepard join the pratice squad, where his depth could potentially still be of use to the team this season.

As BucsGameday's own JC Allen suggested in his tweet, this move likely indicates that both UDFA Kam Johnson and veteran Cody Thompson have a strong chance to make the Buccaneers' final 53-man roster.

As fun as it would have been to see Mayfield and Shepard reunited in the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are focused on buildling the best possible roster for this season, as they continue their quest for a fourth consecutive NFC South Division title.

