Bucs News: Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Names Toughest Training Camp Position Battle
Training camp comes with competition, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a few to watch going forward as the offseason winds down. But there's one in particular that head coach Todd Bowles is looking forward to.
Bowles was recently on the Pirate Parlay with our very own JC Allen, and he was asked about the competitions he was looking forward to in camp. The one he singled out as perhaps the toughest was at outside linebacker, as he believes the team has a lot of capable depth at edge rusher.
"That's going to be a tough one. I think we got the most depth on the team right there at that spot," Bowles said on the podcast. "We got a lot of guys that can play and do a lot of different things, all of 'em physical, all of 'em tough. That's going to be probably the most battled one."
Second-year edge rusher Yaya Diaby is likely the safest of the bunch as a starter, but the rest is more unknown. The team declined Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's fifth-year option and rookie Chris Braswell will be going through his first season in the NFL, while players like Anthony Nelson have been in rotational roles before.
Bowles only mentioned one player by name in regard to that battle, and it's a surprising one — Jose Ramirez, who spent most of the time on the practice squad last year but has gotten some buzz heading into training camp.
"I like to see some things from Jose [Ramirez], who's coming back off of a practice squad and it's going to be a tough battle right there. It's going to be some tough decisions to make."
It is sure to be a tough battle, and Bucs fans can keep up with it when training camp begins next week on the 24th.
