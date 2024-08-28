Buccaneers Claim Former Packers Starting Guard on Waivers
On Tuesday all teams in the NFL had to trim their rosters from the allowed 90-man offseason limit to a 53-man roster that will be in effect for the regular season. The Bucs proactively got down to that number on Monday, giving them a chance to evaluate their roster and look for any areas to improve.
One of those ways is the waiver wire. Approximately 1,000 players hit the wire on Tuesday afternoon, with claims being submitted by any team interested in a player waived. On Wednesday at noon, waiver claims were granted in the order of standings teams finished last year, meaning the Bucs held the No. 27 spot in claims.
While the Buccaneers lost a player to waivers in cornerback Keenan Isaac to the Panthers, they also made a claim themselves. In a move to bolster the team's offensive line depth, the Bucs claimed former Green Bay Packers guard Royce Newman, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman.
A fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2021, Newman started every game as a rookie and looked to have a promising future with the team. He started six games in 2022 before being demoted and started two games last season.
Newman took a pay cut this season, lowering his salary from $3.12 million to $1.25 million in an attempt to remain with the team but, after drafting three offensive linemen in this year's draft, Green Bay decided to part ways with the once-promising offensive linemen. Newman was the only lineman claimed on Wednesday.
The Bucs are hoping a change of scenery and a scheme more suited to his play style will help revive Newman's career and provide solid depth behind the starters.
In order to make room for Newman, the Bucs waived offensive lineman Brandon Walton. Walton joined the Bucs in Bucs in 2021 after entering the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He worked his way up from practice squad member to the active roster over the last two seasons and provided valuable depth along the line. The Bucs had him play a lot of tackle during the preseason because of injuries, but he is better suited inside. There is a chance he could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
