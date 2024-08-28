Buccaneers Sign Exciting Rookie Quarterback
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be signing a new QB3 in Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers have stuck with quarterback John Wolford as their third quarterback since last year, but there appears to be a change in Tampa Bay. PewterReport reported on Wednesday that the Buccaneers signed former Tulane quarterback and brief Packers offseason QB Michael Pratt to their practice squad, where he will likely serve as QB3.
Pratt played football at Tulane, where he amassed 9,611 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. His best season for the Green Wave came in 2022, where he put up 3,009 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games en route to a victory in the Cotton Bowl.
Pratt signed with the Green Bay Packers out of college, and he played for them in the preseason this year. He had a promising campaign, completing 65.7% of his passes for 178 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was cut from Green Bay after the Packers traded for quarterback Malik Willis, and now, he ends up in Tampa Bay.
Pratt has impressed pundits and fans alike in Green Bay. He's made some promising throws in preseason and turned heads, including his touchdown pass against the Ravens:
The move almost certainly spells the end for John Wolford, who had a rough campaign this offseason and then was too injured to play in Tampa Bay's final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bucs are going in a different direction now, and it's trending in a younger direction for their third quarterback.
