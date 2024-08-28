NFC South Rival Poaches Buccaneers NFL Preseason Star
The Carolina Panthers can't seem to keep their hands off of Tampa Bay Buccaneers talent.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales, who was Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator last year, has already picked up some talent that the Bucs have let go — former Buccaneers wide receiver David Moore made the Panthers' 53-man roster this year and former Buccaneers wideout Deven Thompkins was picked up by Carolina after being released by the Bucs, though he was later cut as well.
Now, the Panthers have signed one of Tampa Bay's cuts off of waivers — and it was a player that the Buccaneers were probably hoping to keep for their practice squad. The Panthers picked up former Buccaneers corner Keenan Isaac off of waivers, per NFL reporter Aaron WIlson:
READ MORE: Buccaneers Sign Exciting Rookie Quarterback
Isaac played good football for the Bucs during preseason. He was one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded corners in preseason, posting a 91.2 coverage grade across three games and netting an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a strong candidate to make Tampa Bay's practice squad, but alas, Canales and his Panthers team poached him on waivers with their No. 1 priority.
It's unknown where Isaac is set to factor in with the Carolina Panthers, but should he make the main roster on a team with not a lot of depth in the secondary, Quite a few Buccaneers players could find themselves playing him on Sundays coming up.
READ MORE: Undrafted Bucs WR Learns He Made the Roster in an Unusual Way
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Release Veteran Wide Receiver
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Former Players' Son
• Buccaneers Urged to Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Featured in Nickelodeon's Slimetime 'Rookie Spotlight' Special