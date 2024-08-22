Miami Dolphins Head Coach Praises Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield
Despite only being a head coach for a few seasons, Mike McDaniel has developed a reputation for being one of the brightest offensive minds in the game. His success as an offensive coordinator in San Francisco combined with the high-octane offense he now leads in Miami has earned him that notoriety.
Prior to the Dolphins joint practice with the Buccaneers in Tampa on Wednesday, McDaniel was asked whether or not he had crossed paths with Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield during his coaching career.
“I don’t think I crossed paths necessarily with him in the process, but evaluated him thoroughly and was very, very impressed, specifically with the way that he was able to kind of create and define his own timing within his offense collegiately. You could tell that [he was a] competitor with that football rhythm to him, that translates to the National Football League.”
He continued, praising Mayfield for the resilience he’s shown so far in his career.
“So I was high on him coming out, and I think he’s had a cool story where the really good quarterbacks in this league, quarterbacks that have success, you have to be able to handle the highs and the lows. I think he’s experienced both and came out a prime example of how to continue to progress your game, all the while people are talking that they love you or hate you, whatever you deal with, you just keep working on your craft.”
McDaniel also expanded on why he believes Mayfield is a great leader for the Buccaneers’ offense.
“I think he is a galvanizer of teammates. I think he brings people together and there’s certainly a lot of energy when he makes a play from the whole team. So you can tell what he means to this team and why he is having success.”
Opinions and conversation hold very little weight in the NFL, especially during the offseason — it’s your play on the field that matters. But based on the comments made by the Miami Dolphins head coach, it’s obvious that he has a lot of respect for Baker Mayfield and how he’s carried himself since taking over the reins in Tampa Bay.
The two teams will square off in their final preseason game of the season on Friday evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. That will also be the first (and only) opportunity we’ll get to see Baker Mayfield in live game action prior to the regular season kicking off in just a few short weeks.
