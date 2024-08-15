Bucs HC Todd Bowles Gives Injury Updates Following Joint Practice With Jaguars
The NFL preseason is fully underway now that every franchise has had the chance to play one preseason game, and as we continue to move through training camp before the kickoff of the regular season, there are bound to be some bumps and bruises that pop up for players as they look to develop themselves and get into mid-season form.
This is no different for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they have already lost an offensive lineman for the year due to injury and have also dealt with a handful of other nagging, smaller injuries. The most recent injury concerns have come from undrafted rookie CB Tyrek Funderburk and second-year TE Payne Durham.
Durham went down earlier this week with a knee injury. Fortunately for the Buccaneers, their backup tight end should be okay after the results of his tests on the knee came back negative. Funderburk, on the other hand was seen walking with a boot on during Thursday's joint practice with the Jaguars as he is dealing with a foot injury.
Following Thursday's practice, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles gave an update on both his young players and reiterated that both guys didn't suffer anything serious and are day-to-day.
Funderburk has been a pleasant surprise for the Bucs' secondary after going undrafted and is going to make it tough for the staff to keep him off the roster or at least practice squad if he continues the level of play we have seen thus far once he returns from injury.
Durham, on the other hand, will be looking to carve out a larger role in the Bucs' offense in 2024 after seeing minimal snaps in 2023 with Cade Otton receiving 97 percent of the action.
