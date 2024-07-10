Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver
Training camp inches ever closer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are still a lot of uncertainties that will need to be answered when players report to the Advent training facility. Roster spots are up for grabs as well as key battles for starting positions along the offense and defense. A new offense is also being installed that will take time to learn the intricacies. And rookies who are set to have key roles on the team will need to show they can handle the first obstacle in their inaugural season.
Throughout this series, we'll examine the battles for starting jobs, backup positions, and players vying for final roster spots. Up next is the running back position.
Starters
Mike Evans
Mr. Consistency. Evans has put up 1,000 yards in ten straight seasons and has shown no signs of slowing down. After some tense moments in the offseason, he re-signed on a two-year deal to continue his legacy and Hall of Fame trajectory in Tampa Bay. The new offense will help further showcase his talents and he's in line for another big year.
Chris Godwin
With Liam Coen's new offense comes a move back to the slot where Godwin has thrived throughout his career. Posting three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons himself, Godwin is in line for a monster season as Coen mentioned his role will be akin to how the Rams use Cooper Kupp. Expect a ton of catches and yards from Godwin, but he'll need to get his touchdown numbers up in a contract year.
Battle For WR3
Trey Palmer
The incumbent number three wide receiver will have some competition for his job this season with the Bucs drafting Jalen McMillan in the third round. Palmer started cooking towards the latter half of the season and has game-changing speed. However, he'll need to be more consistent in camp if he is going to win the number three spot outright. Even if he fails to do so, there will be plenty of packages with him on the field to take advantage of his straight-line speed.
Jalen McMillan
The buzz is big around McMillan, who has shown the moment is not too big for him throughout the offseason. Displaying smoothness in and out of his routes and strong hands at the catch point, McMillan has already been getting reps with the starters and Baker Mayfield. Dubbed a steal in the draft by many, he has a strong shot at securing the third wide receiver spot come the fall if he can continue to show consistency throughout training camp.
Backups
Rakim Jarrett
Just as Jarrett was starting to carve a role for himself in the offense, he injured his quad and missed the last seven games of the regular season. However, the team is high on his potential. After going undrafted last year, which left many baffled, Jarrett has a lot to prove this camp. If he can pick up where he left off and show improvement in Year 2 during training camp, Jarrett should have a spot on the team as a young receiver to develop and be part of certain packages.
Sterling Shepherd
The Bucs, to the pleasure of QB Baker Mayfield, brought in the former Giants receiver after the corps lacked some veteran talent. Shepherd's career has been derailed by injuries over the last few seasons, but prior to that he was a consistent playmaker for New York. Fully healthy and rejuvenated with the opportunity to play with former Oklahoma teammate Mayfield, Shepherd has a shot to stick around on the active roster with an impressive camp. As a fifth or sixth receiver, though, he will need to show he can play special teams as well or could potentially get bumped off the roster if a younger player emerges. A spot on the practice squad, if that happens, would be likely.
Vying For Spots
Ryan Miller
Coming into his second season with the Bucs, Miller has looked fantastic during offseason work. The former small school tight end has made a nice transition to the receiver position and could push for a spot on the final roster. Another year on the practice squad seems likely as Miller continues to hone his craft.
Kameron Johnson
Johnson has caught the eye and attention of fans, players, and coaches alike during offseason work. The small shifty wide receiver is fluid in his movement and displays quick burst to get up the field. Johnson's athleticism jumps off the page, but the small school receiver has also shown crisp route patterning and reliable hands and is a sleeper to crack the 53-man roster with a good showing during camp.
Cody Thompson
When the Bucs brought in Shepherd, they also brought in another veteran in Thompson. While he's been mostly a special teams player, Thompson brings size to a receiving corps that lacks it. His veteran savvy will help the rookies and young players on the roster but it's hard to see him as anything more than a camp body unless he balls out during camp.
Raleigh Webb
Webb joined the Bucs in November of last season, landing on the practice squad after stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, and Patriots. Webb has 12 games of experience playing primarily on special teams. He signed a futures deal in January and faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster but will be in an intense competition for practice squad spots.
Cephus Johnson III
After going undrafted in 2023, Johnson III signed with the Vikings but was waived during training camp where he signed on with the Bucs. He spent all of last season on the practice squad and signed a futures contract after the season ended. At 6'5", he is the team's tallest receiver along with Mike Evans, and while it's a difficult path to see him land on the main roster he brings size to the practice squad and should be in consideration for a spot there.
Latreal Jones
Jones signed on with the Bucs after the 2024 draft as an undrafted player, and like most of the players in this category, he will need to have an outstanding camp to vie for a spot on the main roster. while throwing his name into the ring for practice squad consideration.
Tanner Knue
After missing most of rookie minicamp sidelined with an injury, Knue was back in action during OTA's and minicamp and saw opportunities as a return man during special teams work. For an undrafted receiver, special teams will be critical to his chances of making the roster. If he can prove to be the best man for the job he may sneak his way onto the active roster — but he likely competes for one of the highly contested spots on the practice squad.
Summary
The Buccaneers' top four wide receiver spots are locked in with Evans, Godwin, Palmer, and McMillan. Although the battle for the third, fifth, and potential sixth spots on the roster with be worth following closely once training camp rolls in. McMillan likely has the inside track at obtaining the No. 3 spot due to his versatility and pedigree. However, Palmer will give him a run for his money and already has a year in the league under his belt. Both receivers should get plenty of snaps this season and whoever is named the starter may just be a formality as both will bring different things to the offense at different times.
The final two spots on the roster will seemingly come down to Jarrett, Shepherd and Johnson and will be just as fun to watch as they compete. Though another player may come out of nowhere and challenge these three, these are the players I will be watching closely as the team looks to round out its roster. The Bucs have no shortage of young talent behind those seven receivers and the competition for practice squad spots should be intense and equally as exciting to watch. With a move to more three wide receiver sets, having good depth will be important for the Bucs as they head into the 2024 season.
